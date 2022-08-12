The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Takeaways, Tomlin Thursday, Preseason Game Preview, Listener Questions & More

Season 13, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers having their first preseason game of 2022 on Saturday night and how excited we are for that. We also open this sure by getting Alex’s top three takeaways from the Steelers training camp to date.

Alex provides a full injury report of the team exiting the Thursday camp practice at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and that gets us speculating about several players that might sit out the Saturday night preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin had a Thursday morning press conference, so Alex and I go over all of the notable things that came out of that eight-minute media session. We cover the recent transactions made by the Steelers and talk some about how the Reserve/Injured list is growing.

With the Steelers first preseason game of 2022 now just ahead, Alex and I go over the several things that we’ll both be looking for Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

