Season 13, Episode 6 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers having their most recent training camp practices interrupted by inclement weather. The team will practice Monday at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, so we get prepared for that session by talking about the health of the team following the Sunday off day.

Alex provided an update of his camp stats to date on Sunday, so we go over those numbers and the context related to them. Alex once again explains his reasons for keeping stats during training camp practices and more.

Will the Steelers extend the contracts of any players a year from now during the 2023 offseason. Alex and I recap the likeliest 2023 contract extension candidates, wide receiver Chase Claypool, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and guard Kevin Dotson, as part of this long discussion. We also make predictions on which players, if any, will sign contract extensions next summer.

Late in this show, Alex reviews three players on the Steelers’ roster who he believes are having strong camp starts to date.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Stats, Injury Report, 2023 Extension Candidates, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-aug-8-episode-1597

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 6 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n