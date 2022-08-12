Steelers Preseason Opener Weekend: Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

After three weeks of training camp, we’re about to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers play inside a stadium. They’ll host the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow night at the newly named Acrisure Stadium. There’s so much to learn and cover with five roster cuts on the other side of the game. We’ll be here to recap and analyze it all for you.

1 – What player are you most excited to watch in tomorrow’s preseason opener?

2 – Will Kenny Pickett throw a TD pass?

3 – Who will lead the Steelers in rushing yards?

4 – Will Pittsburgh’s defense have more, less, or the same number of sacks versus interceptions?

5 – And though meaningless, will the Steelers win their opener?

Recap of 2022 Football’s Back Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: George Pickens performance at training camp gave Steelers Depot respondents the most encouragement thus far. Anthony Miller and DeMarvin Leal received three mentions each. Others included Myles Jack, Mason Rudolph, and Mark Robinson.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents named eight different receivers who would make their 53-man rosters if the group limited to six. Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool, George Pickens, and Calvin Austin unanimous selections leaving two spots. Gunner Olszewski locked down the fifth spot just missing a few ballots. Anthony Miller appeared on over half the ballots to be the sixth receiver. Miles Boykin just outside with seven votes. Cody White got a single mention.

Question 3: Almost everyone will watch the game if it is available in their area. Just two respondents, yours truly and Ted Webb attending the game.

Question 4: Nearly every respondent is happy with Diontae Johnson’s extension. Just one meh, wide receivers should be plug and play. The enthusiasm tended to be strong with many seeing this as a win for the team and the player as well. Omar Kahn received his share of kudos for getting the contract done.

Question 5: James Harrison and center Ray Mansfield tied as the Steeler we most want to see inducted into the Pittsburgh Steelers Hall of Honor next year. Most folks familiar with Harrison who last played for the Steelers in 2017. Ray Mansfield referred to as “Ranger” by FlaFan47 wore the Black and Gold from 1964 to 1976. He got his nickname because of his love of the outdoors. He played defensive tackle then became the Steelers center for ten years earning two Super Bowl Rings. He even kicked two extra points in his last two games of his career both playoffs against the Baltimore Colts and Oakland Raiders.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Encouraging Steeler WR Group Seahawks Game Diontae Signing Your Next HoH Nominee SD Consensus George Pickens Diontae, Chase, Pickens, Austin, Miller, Gunner Watching Yes! Mansfield and Harrison Correct Answers See if he Squawks the Seahawks TBD Let’s Go! Yes! TBD

Thanks to everyone who responded to the Friday Night Five Questions during the offseason. We have a preseason game tomorrow. Good to prepare yourself for the regular season Friday Night Five Questions contest:

For those interested. Once the regular starts, Steelers Depot will kick off the Friday Night 5 Questions contest administered by David Orochena (Beaver Falls Hosiery). For the third year – we will have weekly winners!

Here is how it will work:

Each week we’ll ask five regular questions with an extra tiebreaker. The person with the best score is the winner. In the case of a tie, the person with the closest response to the tiebreaker will win. If a tie remains, the $25 weekly pot will be evenly split.

We will also track cumulative points for correct answers all the way through the questions posed the Friday before the last regular season game. Answering all five regular questions correctly will gain a five-point bonus toward your cumulative score. The tie breaker questions are not part of the cumulative score. Steelers Depot awards one point each week that a respondent answers the questions – a participation point. The contest will begin with the September 9, 2022, Friday Night Five Questions.

Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response it’s recorded on a spreadsheet. Sometimes folks revise their responses prior to kickoff. If you need to revise an answer, the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it.

Generally, the response window will remain open until kickoff for game related questions. Steelers Depot may establish other cutoffs for questions such as active versus inactive players that occur prior to kickoff.

Steelers Depot reserves sole discretion on scoring questions and the point totals for each question. Only one profile name can accumulate points (no sharing between handles). Let’s keep it fun. We’ll offer a cash prize for the top three place finishers, but you must have a PayPal account to collect. First Prize: $100; Second Prize: $75; Third Prize: $25.

Some Steelers Depot respondents are independently wealthy or just genuinely nice people. They may choose not to collect their winnings. In that case, or for any unclaimed winnings, the monies will go to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. If you want to direct your winnings to a different charity, please collect them and donate directly. Alternatively, you can choose to kick your winnings back into the kitty to spice it up.

Let me know if you have any questions in the comments or you can always send me a twitter DM @subBurgher or Instagram username quarternelson.