Football’s Back Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Question

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Football’s back. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp is in full swing, more than a month in. But the NFL saw its first game of the 2022 season with the Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars kicking things off in last night’s Hall of Fame game. The Steelers will hold their Friday Night Lights practice in just a few hours, which should be held in front of a packed crowd. And their first preseason game is coming up.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Asking a similar question as last week – which Steeler have you been most encouraged by based on what you’ve seen and/or heard during camp?

2 – Assume the Steelers keep six receivers on their 53. Name the six.

3 – Will you watch, listen, attend, or not watch the team’s preseason opener against the Seahawks?

4 – Are you happy Diontae Johnson received a contract extension?

5 – Of these players, name the Steeler you most would want to see inducted into the Hall of Honor next year: James Harrison, Greg Lloyd, Ray Mansfield, Ike Taylor, Willie Parker, or Aaron Smith?

Recap of 2022 First Week of Training Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Everyone must have been in Latrobe. Few respondents this week. Mason Rudolph impressed most of this week’s respondents. He has split first team reps with Mitch Trubisky and performed better than expected. Some others noted George Pickens is looking strong at wide receiver. But the balance prefers to hold judgment until the pads come on.

Question 2:. Alex Highsmith looks strong, but T.J. Watt dominates on the field. Genard Avery is the favorite to emerge as the number three outside linebacker. The starters will need rest but hopefully not for long stretches.

Question 3: Safety Karl Joseph is the first one on the field for practice. He’s often 10 minutes ahead of the next players out of the locker room. He must know that a roster spot is on the line and doing what is needed to prove his case. Respondents rated his chances of making the week one 53-man roster as low as 15% to a high of 95%. The median response is 30%. Let’s see how he does in the coming weeks.

Question 4: The offensive line is the position group giving respondents to most worry. Some specified center but the line as a whole mentioned the most times. The defense has an advantage without the pads as they often set the tempo in the passing reps. Let’s see how things look when everyone is padded up.

Question 5: Unfortunately, respondents believe Pro Football Hall of Fame delegates will vote neither Art Rooney II nor Buddy Parker into the Hall this year.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Impressive Player Few Days In Emerging #3 OLB Chances Karl Joseph Pos Group Worry Art Rooney or Buddy Parker to HoF? SD Consensus Mason Rudolph Genard Avery 30% O-Line Neither Correct Answers Pads Come on Monday TBD TBD TBD TBD

Where is everyone? Camp is underway. Questions need answering.

This year’s contest begins September 9, 2022. We’ll be posting the details in the coming weeks. Here We go.