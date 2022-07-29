First Week Of Training Camp: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Camp is back. The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2022 season is underway with the team enjoying its first week of training camp practices. We’ve been covering it all week long with our diaries, podcasts, and overall commentary and analysis. And we’ll be doing the same through the weekend with tomorrow’s practice as the team’s first preseason game nears. Hopefully you’ve enjoyed and will continue to check out our coverage.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – What player are you most impressed with watching/hearing about through the first couple days of camp?

2 – The Steelers have the best OLB in football along with a rapidly emerging high-performer. Who will emerge to be the number three OLB to spell T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith?

3 – What percent chance do you give S Karl Joseph of making the 53-man roster come Week One?

4 – What position group are you most worried about one week into camp?

5 – Art Rooney Jr. and Buddy Parker are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Will either or both be enshrined this year?

Recap of 2022 Last Weekend Before Camp Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents anxious to see the battle at quarterback during training camp. Kenny Pickett the player most of us want to watch. Rookie wide receiver George Pickens only other player with more than one mention (4).

Question 2: Respondents predict Kenny Pickett anywhere from 10 to 60 reps on the first day of camp. The median response is 17. Alex is charting every throw at the public practices and advises that Kenny Pickett had 12 reps on Wednesday. In fact, Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph evenly split the 36 practice reps. All three got 12 reps. But Chris Oladokun had none.

Question 3: Respondents named enough players as their favorite camp sleeper to complete the cast of a Cecil B. DeMille epic film. Respondents named offensive linemen JC Hassenauer, Chris Owens, John Leglue, and Dan Moore. Then defensive backs Arthur Maulet, Chris Steele, and Justin Layne. Running backs Mateo Durant and Jay Warren made the list. As did linebackers Mark Robinson and Buddy Johnson. Wide receiver Anthony Miller, defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk, and tight end Jace Sternberger complete the group. We’ll see how many of these players wake up and make a splash at camp.

Question 4: Respondents went with the odds saying the Steelers would start out with at least one player on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Following head coach Mike Tomlin’s Tuesday press conference, the Steelers website shows Tyson Alualu on the Active/PUP list. Minkah Fitzpatrick on a separate list with a non-Football injury (NFI). One respondent predicted Ulysees Gilbert III and another Larry Ogunjobi would be on the Active/PUP. Gilbert has a history of back issues and Ogunjobi deal with Chicago fell through due to the medical that did not clear his foot recovery earlier this year. Tomlin said they would ease Ogunjobi into practices. Both remain on the roster.

Question 5: Chris Boswell has not signed a new deal as of Wednesday. Most respondents believe he won’t be signed by today (Friday July 29). But several folks believe the Steelers will sign the wizard of Boz before the season starts.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Player to Watch Pickett Reps Day 1 Favorite Sleeper Active/PuP? Boswell Sign Deal Yet? SD Consensus Kenny Pickett 17 Cast of Thousands Yes No Correct Answers Who is going to Latrobe? 12 Here We Go! Yes NO

Who’s Going to Latrobe? Here we go!