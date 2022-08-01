Steelers 2022 Training Camp Injury Report – August 1 – RBs Najee Harris, Jeremy McNichols Both Dinged Up

The Pittsburgh Steelers have now wrapped up their fifth training camp practice of 2022 at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, and after the Monday padded session was completed, head coach Mike Tomlin somewhat updated the health of his team.

“Not a lot of significant news regarding health-related things,” Tomlin said. “Najee [Harris] wasn’t able to finish; somebody stepped on his foot, but it shouldn’t be a major deal. All the others that we have outlined are status quo. Jeremy McNichols is getting his shoulder evaluated. He wasn’t able to participate today, that’s one that I missed.”

We already wrote about what happened to running back Najee Harris (foot) on Monday, so now we wait and see if he will miss any practice time. As for newly signed running back Jeremy McNichols (shoulder), it sounds like his injury happened on Saturday, as he did not practice on Monday. With two running backs now ailing, the Steelers might need to sign one off the street by the start of Tuesday’s practice.

Several other Steelers players sat out on Monday, according to Alex Kozora, and that list included safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (wrist, NFI list), defensive tackle Tyson Alualu (knee, PUP list), wide receiver Chase Claypool (shoulder), safety Marcus Allen (hamstring), tight end Pat Freiermuth (hamstring), safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral), kicker Chris Boswell (undisclosed), and wide receiver Diontae Johnson (personal). Johnson was again doing some drills prior to the team portion of practice.

The Steelers’ next practice will take place on Tuesday at saint Vincent College in Latrobe.