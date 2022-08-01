Steelers RB Najee Harris Had Foot Stepped On During Monday Practice; Injury Not Considered Serious

The Pittsburgh Steelers first padded practice of 2022 took place on Monday at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe and unfortunately starting running back Najee Harris was unable to finish it due to some sort left foot injury.

After suffering his injury, Harris, the team’s first round selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, was examined by head trainer John Norwig. Harris stayed around for the remainder of practice so there is that, which seems positive.

After practice ended on Monday, Harris seemed to limp some while going off the field with his left shoe and sock off. He then walked up a hill and then got into a cart. During his post-practice press conference, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the Harris injury.

“Najee wasn’t able to finish, somebody stepped on his foot, but it shouldn’t be a major deal,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers are hoping to lean heavily on Harris again in 2022 and possibly to the tune of 400 total touches. The Steelers will resume their training camp practices on Tuesday and we’ll have to see if Harris is able to participate in it.