Report: Steelers Rule Out Rookie WR Calvin Austin III For Preseason Finale Against Lions

The Pittsburgh Steelers will play the Detroit Lions in the team’s Sunday afternoon preseason finale and while inactive lists are not required for exhibition games, head coach Mike Tomlin has now ruled out one player for the contest.

According to Missi Matthews of steelers.com on DVE Radio, Tomlin said that rookie wide receiver Calvin Austin III (foot) will not play on Sunday against the Lions. Austin, the team’s fourth round draft pick this year, has missed a lot of time this summer with a foot injury.

Austin, a Memphis product, will now end the preseason having not played a snap because of his injury. It’s now likely that Austin will start the 2022 regular season on either the inactive list or possibly even the Reserve/Injured list.

As for other players who will sit out on Sunday against the Lions, it is reported by Brian Balko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk (ribs) and defensive tackle Montravius Adams (ankle) are out for the Steelers on Sunday as well. Loudermilk played just five snaps last Saturday while Adams has yet to play in a preseason game this year due to his ankle injury.

Additionally, Balko reports that wide receiver Chase Claypool (undisclosed) and fullback Derek Watt (shoulder) are unlikely to play on Sunday. Watt’s in street clothes, per Balko. Watt has also yet to play during the preseason and he missed most of training camp with a shoulder injury. Also not expected to play on Sunday are outside linebacker Alex Highsmith (ribs), tackle Joe Haeg (concussion), and cornerback Arthur Maulet (hamstring).

Late scratches for the Steelers are inside linebacker Marcus Allen (hamstring) and safety Miles Killebrew (pectoral).