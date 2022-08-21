Listen: Steelers Vs Jaguars Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys another video and quick recap and analysis of last night’s Pittsburgh Steelers’ 16-15 preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Breaking down Kenny Pickett’s play, the O-line struggles, and a couple of defensive takeaways. As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below.

