‘It Feels Good To Know I Can Help’: Tre Norwood Lending A Helping Hand To Veteran Levi Wallace

It’s not often that a second-year player is the one lending a helping hand from a playbook perspective to a veteran. That’s what is happening in Pittsburgh though with second-year defensive back Tre Norwood and veteran free agent signee Levi Wallace.

Speaking with reporters Thursday prior to practice at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex on the South Side, Wallace revealed that Norwood has taken him under his wing a bit, helping him get comfortable in the defensive scheme and the complexities of the defense overall. That takes a lot to brush aside any ego as a veteran dealing with a young player, especially when asking for help, but with Wallace there is no ego.

His friendship he’s developed with Norwood is deeper than football. Leaning on his friend to help make him better and improve the defense overall.

“There is no ego. He wants all his boys to do well,” Wallace said to Steelers.com’s Teresa Varley regarding Norwood. “And he makes all kinds of plays for us on defense as well. Just having a guy like that, easy to talk to, it’s beneficial for me.”