DB Carlins Platel Now On Steelers’ Reserve/Injured List After Clearing Waivers On Wednesday

The Pittsburgh Steelers waived rookie defensive back Carlins Platel as injured on Tuesday and as expected, he cleared waivers on Wednesday and reverted to the team’s Reserve/Injured list.

Platel, who was injured late in the Steelers Sunday preseason finale against the Detroit Lions, goes to the Reserve/Injured list on a split salary of $430,000. The South Carolina product by way of Assumption College announced on Tuesday that he had underwent successful surgery for his Sunday injury.

Platel originally signed with the Steelers in May as an undrafted free agent after attending the team’s rookie minicamp as a tryout player.

The Steelers now have four players on their Reserve/Injured list in Platel, running back Jeremy McNichols, wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph. Those four players currently count $1.87 million against the team’s 2022 salary cap number.

The Steelers Reserve/Injured list figures to grow by at least one player this coming week as the team is expected to place safety Damontae Kazee on it. Kazee suffered a serious left arm injury in the Sunday preseason game against Lions. If indeed placed on the Reserve/Injured list, Kazee will need to stay on it for at least the first four games of the season before he can return to the active roster as a designated-to-return player.

Previously, the Steelers waived outside linebacker T.D. Moultry, wide receiver Javon McKinley, outside linebacker Tuzar Skipper, inside linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III, and running back Master Teague III from their Reserve/Injured list with injury settlements.