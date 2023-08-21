CB Duke Dawson Removed From Steelers’ Reserve/Injured List With Injury Settlement

The Pittsburgh Steelers made yet another minor transaction on Monday and this one included a player being waived from the Reserve/Injured list with an injury settlement.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, waived from IR on Monday with a settlement was CB Duke Dawson, who was placed on the list on August 14 due to a knee injury sustained during the team’s preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Dawson was on a split salary of $500,000 once placed on the Reserve/Injured list so we’ll have to wait and see what the length of his settlement was. We’ll know that amount in less than a week. That amount will also count against the Steelers’ salary cap as well.

The 2022 regular season started with Dawson looking for a home as he was released by the Carolina Panthers in late August. He ultimately was signed to the Steelers’ practice squad in October of last year, and he remained a member of that unit for the rest of the season. Dawson, a slightly undersized cornerback at 5105, who is best suited to play in the slot, has bounced around several NFL teams since being selected in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots.

Dawson has played in 26 regular season NFL games and a total of 414 defensive snaps with 182 more coming on special teams. He has recorded 27 total tackles, two defensed passes and one fumble recovery in his NFL career.