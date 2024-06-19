Article

Pittsburgh Steelers 2024 Transactions Tracker

Posted on

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2024 offseason is now underway, and the team has been quite busy when it comes to adding to its roster. As expected, the Steelers have performed a good number of transactions to date as part of them constructing their roster for the upcoming summer.

Transactions made by the Steelers have included mostly futures signings. With it now being the end of January, it’s time to track all that has transpired transaction-wise for the Steelers.

Every transaction performed this offseason by the Steelers is listed below by date. Each is also linked to the corresponding post on our site if you would like to refresh your memory on each.

 DATE TRANSACTION
19-June Waived defensive back Trenton Thompson
18-June Terminated the contract of wide receiver Denzel Mims
10-June Signed center Zach Frazier to four-year contract
5-June Waived tight end Izaiah Gathings
5-June Signed cornerback Cameron Sutton to one-year contract
5-June Signed defensive back Grayland Arnold to one-year contract
3-June Signed tackle Troy Fautanu to four-year contract
3-June Waived injured cornerback Luq Barcoo
3-June Signed wide receiver Jaray Jenkins to one-year contract
29-May Signed tight end Izaiah Gathings to one-year contract
23-May Signed running back La’Mical Perine to one-year contract
21-May Waived injured wide receiver Keilahn Harris
21-May Signed running back Jonathan Ward to one-year contract
13-May Waived offensive lineman Kellen Diesch
12-May Signed cornerback Anthony Averett to a one-year contract
11-May Signed inside linebacker Payton Wilson to four-year contract
11-May Signed defensive back Ryan Watts to four-year contract
11-May Signed wide receiver Roman Wilson to four-year contract
10-May Signed guard Mason McCormick to four-year contract
10-May Signed defensive lineman Logan Lee to four-year contract
10-May Signed quarterback John Rhys Plumlee to three-year contract
10-May Signed cornerback CB Beanie Bishop Jr. to three-year contract
10-May Signed running back Daijun Edwards to three-year contract
10-May Signed inside linebacker Jacoby Windmon to three-year contract
10-May Signed outside linebacker Julius Welschof to three-year contract
10-May Signed wide receiver Scotty Miller to one-year contract
27-Apr Selected defensive back Ryan Watts 195th overall in 2024 draft
27-Apr Selected defensive lineman Logan Lee 178th overall in 2024 draft
27-Apr Selected guard Mason McCormick 119th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected inside linebacker Payton Wilson 98th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected wide receiver Roman Wilson 84th overall in 2024 draft
26-Apr Selected center Zach Frazier 51st overall in 2024 draft
25-Apr Selected tackle Troy Fautanu 20th overall in 2024 draft
10-Apr Signed kicker Matthew Wright to one-year contract
5-Apr Signed tight end MyCole Pruitt to one-year contract
4-Apr Waived running back Alfonzo Graham
1-Apr Signed quarterback Kyle Allen to one-year contract
1-Apr Signed wide receiver Quez Watkins to one-year contract
1-Apr Signed running back/kick returner Cordarrelle Patterson to two-year contract
1-Apr Signed defensive lineman Dean Lowry to two-year contract
19-Mar Signed punter Cameron Johnston to three-year contract
18-Mar Signed wide receiver Van Jefferson to one-year contract
18-Mar Re-signed defensive tackle Montravius Adams to two-year contract
18-Mar Re-signed safety Miles Killebrew to two-year contract
16-Mar Traded a 2025 conditional sixth-round pick to Bears
16-Mar Acquired quarterback Justin Fields via trade with Bears
16-Mar Acquired a 2024 third-round pick and two 2025 seventh-round picks via trade with Eagles
16-Mar Traded quarterback Kenny Pickett and a 2024 fourth-round pick to Eagles
15-Mar Signed safety DeShon Elliott to two-year contract
15-Mar Signed linebacker Patrick Queen to three-year contract
15-Mar Signed quarterback Russell Wilson to one-year contract
14-Mar Re-signed long snapper Christian Kuntz to three-year contract
13-Mar Traded wide receiver Diontae Johnson and a 2024 seventh-round draft selection to Panthers
13-Mar Acquired cornerback Donte Jackson and a 2024 sixth-round draft selection via trade with Panthers
8-Mar Signed defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko to a one-year contract
8-Mar Terminated the contract of wide receiver Allen Robinson II
8-Mar Terminated the contract of cornerback Patrick Peterson
7-Mar Terminated the contract of safety Keanu Neal (failed physical)
23-Feb Re-signed tackle Dylan Cook to one-year contract
23-Feb  Terminated the contract of center Mason Cole
20-Feb Terminated the contract of tackle Chukwuma Okorafor
13-Feb Terminated the contract of quarterback Mitch Trubisky
13-Feb Waived punter Pressley Harvin III
3-Feb Signed defensive back Nate Meadors to a Reserve/Future contract
26-Jan Claimed outside linebacker Jeremiah Moon off waivers
23-Jan Signed defensive back Josiah Scott to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed outside linebacker David Perales to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed linebacker Tyler Murray to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Thomas Graham to a Reserve/Future contract
23-Jan Signed defensive back Kalon Barnes to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Duece Watts to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jacob Slade to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed running back Aaron Shampklin to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Denzel Mims to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed center Ryan McCollum to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Keilahn Harris to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Anderson Hardy to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Devery Hamilton to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed guard Joey Fisher to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed safety Jalen Elliott to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Kellen Diesch to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed fullback Jack Colletto to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed wide receiver Marquez Callaway to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed tackle Tyler Beach to a Reserve/Future contract
17-Jan Signed cornerback Luq Barcoo to a Reserve/Future contract

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top