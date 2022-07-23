Watch: The Depot 180 — July 22 — Episode 241

Episode 241 — July 22, 2022

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple days of Pittsburgh Steelers news, and don’t know where to start? I’ll help get you caught up on “The Depot 180.” Anything from player news to Steelers transactions, I will help get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

Days before the Steelers report to training camp ahead of the 2022 NFL season, the news is slow and headlines are dominated by Madden scores, Ben Roethlisberger comments, and more. Join me on today’s episode where I dive into all of that and tell you where you can get up to date prior to the start of camp.

