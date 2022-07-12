The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Stadium Name Change, Archibong Retirement, 90-In-30 Player Previews & More

Season 12, Episode 149 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Tuesday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Monday news of the name change from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium. We spend a lot of time on this topic and attempt to look at the decision from several angles.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Daniel Archibong has decided to retire so we go over that news tidbit during this Tuesday show. The Steelers now have an open roster spot that they will likely fill prior to training camp getting underway.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Monday show discussing Anthony Miller, Henry Mondeaux, Dan Moore Jr., T.D. Moultry, Cameron Nizialek, and Tre Norwood in this episode.

We discuss what it would mean if Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett fails to see the field in 2022. As part of this discussion, we look back at other former first round quarterbacks to not start a game during their rookie season dating back the last 30 years.

Alex recently looked at the Steelers record in one-score games over the course of the last two seasons, so we have a discussion centered around his findings. A few other Steelers-related topics are also discussed throughout this show.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

