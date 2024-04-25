Steelers Have Had No Internal Discussions About Dan Moore Jr. Playing RT, Dulac Says

The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to come away from the 2024 NFL Draft with at least one starting offensive lineman, but until we know where, we don’t know what that means for Dan Moore Jr. A three-year starter at left tackle, Moore is in danger of losing his job if the Steelers go tackle early. Many expect the Steelers to do just that, because they want to move Broderick Jones to the left side.

Their first-round draft pick last year, Jones could not unseat Moore for the left tackle job in training camp. He settled in at right tackle in the middle of his rookie season, however, and played well. Now they want to get him where they drafted him to play, knowing Moore is likely in his last year in Pittsburgh as a pending free agent in 2025.

Odds are good that at least one of Troy Fautanu, Taliese Fuaga, JT Latham, or Amarius Mims is available at 20. If that proves true, the Steelers may very well draft one of them, even over someone like Graham Barton. Many claim the center depth dips heavily after the top tier, but that’s actually more true of the tackles.

Should the Steelers go center, however, and settle on a later tackle, however, what happens to Moore? Do they leave him at left tackle and Jones at right tackle? Do they move Jones anyway and have Moore play right tackle? He’s expressed a willingness to play there before, even if he has little choice.

Asked if the Steelers have had any internal discussions about flipping Jones and Moore, Gerry Dulac says they haven’t. “The only discussion is trying to move Jones to LT at some point soon”, he added in a Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Steelers chat. When another questioned what would be so hard about Moore flipping to the right side, he defaulted to the team.

“I’m with ya there”, Dulac said, seemingly questioning why Moore can’t move to right tackle. “But apparently the coaches don’t think Moore can play right tackle, and I think they know a little more about his capabilities than you and I”.

Moore has played left tackle basically his entire football life. He briefly practiced at right tackle during training camp in his rookie season, including playing there a preseason game or two. He also took snaps there in handful of practices last summer. But that is the extent of his experience there.

That doesn’t mean Moore can’t gain a greater level of comfort playing right tackle if given an entire offseason to make the conversion. After all, the Steelers converted career left tackle Flozell Adams to right tackle in 2010 after signing him in late July.

Personally, I don’t buy the idea that the Steelers are committed to keeping Dan Moore Jr. at left tackle until they can find another right tackle. They want Jones on the left side, regardless of how much Mike Tomlin hedges. They will draft a tackle at some point, even if not in the first round. They can let Moore, the rookie, Spencer Anderson, and Dylan Cook all duke it out this summer. But they’re not just leaving Jones at right tackle because of a guy who won’t be here next year. You’re not convincing me of that in April.