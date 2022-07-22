Season 12, Episode 152 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing a few more Madden 23 ratings that were released Wednesday and Thursday. We also open this show by discussing the new deal that Kraft Heinz has with the Pittsburgh Steelers and if the team will be looking for a new stadium by 2030.

Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is back in the news on this Friday as a result of a recent interview that he did with Ron Cook of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. We review several things that Roethlisberger said in that interview and more.

Will the NFL make a decision on Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson this weekend? We discuss that topic and go over the Browns signing veteran quarterback Josh Rosen ahead of training camp getting underway next week.

Alex and Jonathan Heitritter have had several Steelers-related debate topics over the course of the last few weeks, so we review them with me taking a side in each.

As part of us continuing to preview Steelers players ahead of training camp get underway, Alex and I spend time during the Friday show discussing Linden Stephens, Jace Sternberger, Donovan Stiner, Cameron Sutton, Mitch Trubisky, Jordan Tucker, Derrek Tuszka, Tyler Vaughns, and Levi Wallace in this episode.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Debate Topics, Roethlisberger Comments, 90-In-30 Player Previews, Listener Questions & More

