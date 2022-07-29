Season 13, Episode 2 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers first two days of 2022 training camp. Alex gives a big picture view of what he has observed the first two days of camp and we go over things like the injury report and why he collects the daily stats that he does, much to the chagrin of the major media outlets.

With Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson starting off the team’s 2022 training camp with a hold-in of sorts, Alex and I dive into talking about that topic. We discuss all angles related to Johnson’s actions. We discuss what kind of contract might please both sides when it comes to Johnson and the Steelers.

The Arizona Cardinals have attempted to put the toothpaste back in the tube when it comes to the new contract they gave to quarterback Kyler Murray, so Alex and I discuss how that seems to be going for them.

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was back in the news cycle again on Thursday thanks to a radio interview he did in the morning. We discuss whether or not Roethlisberger will continually put himself in the news cycle moving forward into 2022. We also talk about Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward and his new podcast and if he might regret doing it once the regular season gets underway.

Steelers guard Kendrick Green made some interesting comments on Thursday about not liking to play center so that gets the attention of Alex and myself during this show.

As usual, we close out this show by answering a few emails that we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers 2022 Camp Overview, Johnson Hold-in, Roethlisberger Latest Comments & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-july-29-episode-1593

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 1 of Season 13 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n