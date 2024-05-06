Season 14, Episode 128 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the upcoming rookie minicamp that the Pittsburgh Steelers will conduct later this week and how it does not appear as though CB Cory Trice Jr. will be eligible to participate in it due to CBA rules. We discuss the fairness of that and more.

The Steelers signed WR Marquez Callaway to a futures contract earlier in the offseason and Alex and I discuss his chances of making the 53-man roster in 2024. We talk some about his career to date and his limited special teams exposure in the NFL so far as well.

Steelers rookie CB Ryan Watts, the team’s final draft pick this year, has some unusually long arms and we pass along some research that Alex has conducted related to that topic. Alex also recently posted a film room on rookie Steelers C Zach Frazier that we recap in this show.

We take time to go over the veteran player winners/losers list that Alex put together based on what all has transpired so far this offseason with the Steelers.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 87-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers CB Cory Trice Jr., WR Marquez Callaway, Zach Frazier Tape Breakdown & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4166393569

theterriblepodcast@gmail.com, and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast.

