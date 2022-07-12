Lamar Jackson Adding Weight, Adjusting Throwing Motion For 2022

Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson has always been hard to tackle. It might not be any easier in 2022. Jackson has reportedly bulked up from the 205-208 pound range to roughly 220 pounds, he told reporters during minicamp, according to Fox Sports Eric D. Williams.

“I just wanted to do it, see how it looks and see how it feels,” he told reporters. “And I feel good.”

Jackson looks good too, sending out this photo on Twitter.

One of those days☀️ pic.twitter.com/VQPHvNrp5o — Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) July 7, 2022

Jackson and the Ravens look to hit the ground running – literally – in 2022 after a lost 2021 season, one where their team was decimated by injuries. They lost RBs J.K. Dobbins, Gus Edwards, and Justice Hill all before the season began, saw stud LT Ronnie Stanley play just one game, while Jackson himself missed the final month of the season due to an ankle sprain. Those injuries hampered production with a poor TD/INT ratio (16 to 13) while his rushing average fell to 5.8 yards per carry, the lowest mark since his rookie year.

In addition to bulking up, Jackson is tightening up his throwing motion, working with trainer Adam Dedeaux this offseason.

Jackson is central to the Ravens’ offense, a massive part of their run game with their pass scheme based off it. Including him getting hurt early in the team’s Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens went 0-5 without him, skidding from 8-4 to finish the year 8-9. Now healthy, they should be a much more competitive team this year around making the AFC North one of the league’s toughest divisions.

To the Steelers’ credit, they’ve done well to figure Jackson out. He’s 2-4 in his career against the Steelers. Compare that to his records against the Cincinnati Bengals (5-2) and Browns (5-3). Against those two teams, he’s thrown a combined 20 touchdowns to nine interceptions. Versus the Steelers, he’s tossed only four touchdowns to six INTs.

The last unresolved Jackson storyline before the season begins is whether or not he’ll sign a contract extension with the team. He’s slated to become a free agent after the season, though the Ravens could always franchise tag him. Reportedly, Jackson hasn’t been in a hurry to get a deal done.