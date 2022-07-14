Deconstructing The Steelers’ Roster: Players Outside-Looking-In

A primer of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ training camp roster as they get ready to report to Latrobe in exactly two weeks from today. I want to provide a slightly different spin on evaluating the roster. In describing their chances to make the 53, you can put any player into one of six buckets: locks, near-locks, inside-looking-out, on the bubble, outside-looking-in, and longshots.

We’ll work our way up by starting from the bottom. I’ll list the players considered longshots to make the 53-man roster, this does not include practice squad odds, with rough percentages that they will make it. This assumes if everyone stays healthy. While that won’t happen, it’s impossible to create percentages based off the unknowns that are injuries. We’ll break up each bucket into a separate article and put everything together at the end.

Players Outside-Looking-In (11%-40% Chance Of Making Roster)

WR Anthony Miller (40%)

EDGE Tuzar Skipper (40%)

QB Chris Oladokun (33%)

TE Kevin Rader (33%)

ILB Mark Robinson (33%)

RB Anthony McFarland (33%)

DL Henry Mondeaux (25%)

RB Jaylen Warren (25%)

WR Cody White (25%)

RB Mataeo Durant (20%)

SS Karl Joseph (20%)

OT Trent Scott (20%)

NT Carlos Davis (15%)

Miller has history with Mitch Trubisky and the Steelers’ slot situation is up in the air. We don’t even know who the team’s starting slot receiver will be Week 1: Chase Claypool, George Pickens, Calvin Austin, someone else like Miller? Skipper will need to show more on special teams to stick but the backup EDGE spots are open Oladokun’s number hinges on the odds of Mason Rudolph being traded. The #3 tight end spot is open for Rader, a quality blocker and special-teamer, but Connor Heyward may hold that spot. Robinson will need to become a run-and-hit specialist running downs kicks and punts. It’s also do-or-die for Anthony McFarland whose chances could increase with a strong early showing in camp.

I gave Warren slightly better odds of making it than Durant based on his size profile. Pittsburgh’s more likely to keep a bigger back than a slighter framed one like Durant. But both have a chance. White stuck around last year but the receiver room has added more competition. His versatility will serve as a small plus. Joseph had issue getting on the roster last year and his path is probably tougher this time around. Scott has versatility and played for new O-line coach Pat Meyer with the Chargers and Panthers and could grab the ninth offensive line spot as a weekly inactive tackle. Carlos Davis’ stock has taken a big hit with DeMarvin Leal and Larry Ogunjobi in the mix.

