Cam Heyward Rated 93 Overall In Madden 23

Continuing with Madden 23’s intentionally slow release of its ratings, the game announced overalls and numbers on the rest of the defensive line today. For Pittsburgh, Cam Heyward grabbed the top spot at a 93 overall, one point up from a year ago. He is tied as the second-best defensive lineman in the game only behind Aaron Donald, part of Madden’s ’99 Club.’
Cameron Heyward listed No. 2 behind Aaron Donald #Madden23 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/gek1iG2IDL
Heyward is tied with Tampa Bay’s Vita Vea. But everyone is looking up at Donald, ranked six points ahead.
Here’s how the Steelers’ d-line looks.
Steelers’ Defensive Line Madden 23 Ratings
Cam Heyward – 93 Overall
Tyson Alualu – 82 Overall
Larry Ogunjobi – 75 Overall
Chris Wormley – 74 Overall
Montravius Adams – 69 Overall
DeMarvin Leal – 68 Overall
Henry Mondeaux – 64 Overall
Isaiahh Loudermilk – 63 Overall
Khalil Davis – 63 Overall
Carlos Davis – 62 Overall
Daniel Archibong – 58 Overall
Heyward is the clear leader in the Steelers’ clubhouse. His notable ratings include 94 strength (a good number but barely cracking the top ten at the position), perfect 99 awareness, 95 power moves, and 95 block shed. He is the second-highest rated Steeler in the game only trailing TJ Watt’s 96 overall mark.
Check out Heyward’s rating through the years, his 93 this year being a career-high and far cry from where he started a decade ago.
Cam Heyward's Madden rating through the years. #Steelers
Madden 12 – 74
Madden 13 – 76
Madden 14 – 77
Madden 15 – 84
Madden 16 – 88
Madden 17 – 88
Madden 18 – 81
Madden 19 – 88
Madden 20 – 86
Madden 21 – 90
Madden 22 – 92
Madden 23 – 93
Alualu retains a solid number despite missing almost all of last year. Ogunjobi’s score seems low considering the career-year he had in 2021 while Loudermilk being behind Mondeaux is surprising. Khalil Davis will hold bragging rights over twin brother Carlos while Archibong’s NFL spirit lives on in the Madden world after retiring in real life.
Elsewhere, Ahkello Witherspoon tops the Steelers’ corners though none of the ratings here scream “shutdown corner.”
Steelers cornerbacks #Madden23 ratings #Steelers #NFL
Ahkello Witherspoon 79
Levi Wallace 77
Cameron Sutton 76
James Pierre 70
Justin Layne 70
Arthur Maulet 65
Linden Stephens 62
