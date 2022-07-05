2022 Stock Watch – OL John Leglue – Stock Even

Now that the 2021 season is over, bringing yet another year of disappointment, a fifth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically, where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the season and into the offseason as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.

Player: OL John Leglue

Stock Value: Even

Reasoning: The second-year veteran still appears to be in the mix for the ninth and final roster spot for offensive linemen this season despite the fact that the Steelers addressed this are of the roster during the offseason.

The Steelers’ offensive line this year will have two new starters in James Daniels at right guard and Mason Cole at center. The position at which John Leglue became an emergency starter due to a string of injuries late last season is being contested by 2021’s primary starter, Kevin Dotson, and their previous starting center, Kendrick Green.

Even though Leglue isn’t apparently being allowed to really toss his hat into that particular ring, it shouldn’t be incredibly surprising. He is a former college free agent who has been kicking around for a few years. The only reason he made it up to the 53-man roster last year because of a series of injuries to Dotson, B.J. Finney, and J.C. Hassenauer.

But despite the moves made this year, the bottom line is that he is still in the mix, and his versatility helps him, because he’s also able to play center and tackle in addition to guard. Green and Hassenauer are probably in the drivers’ seats in terms of primary interior reserve spots, but with the backup tackle area being weak, he is at least in the mix.

Joe Haeg likely returns as the Steelers’ swing tackle this year. Trent Scott is the most notable tackle that they have behind him, and he is a career journeyman. If Leglue can show that he can hold his own on the outside if necessary, then he has a fair chance of making the team.

Of course, Scott actually has a lot more experience playing under new Steelers offensive line coach Pat Meyer. It’s still an uphill battle for Leglue when it comes to making the team. But I think the fact that he is still very legitimately in the running is enough to merit an ‘even’ designation.