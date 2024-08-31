Depot After Dark: Amazing Pittsburgh Rug, The Bus And The Chin, Leglue Happy To Be Back

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Aug. 30.

AMAZING PITTSBURGH RUG

It’s incredible what kind of talent some people have. Football players are amazing because of what they’re able to do physically, but other people have their own unique gifts, too. Caleb Graves, also known as The Rug Plug, recently had his talent shared by the Steelers on Twitter.

In the video, Graves can be seen creating a beautiful rug that represents all three major Pittsburgh sports teams. The design is incredible, and it’s great that the Steelers noticed it and got more eyes on it. It looks way better than any other rug you’d see in the store.

THE BUS AND THE CHIN

Steelers legend Jerome Bettis recently took to Instagram to give some praise to his former coach, Bill Cowher. It’s a sweet tribute that shows just how much Bettis still values Cowher. The two men made magic together from 1996 to 2005, including their unbelievable win in Super Bowl 40.

Now, both men are immortalized in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and hopefully they’re able to celebrate the induction of many more Steelers players. Next year is the 20th anniversary of that Super Bowl win, which should bring up plenty of memories for both Cowher and Bettis.

LEGLUE HAPPY TO BE BACK

The Steelers added a few more names to their practice squad on Friday, and one name should be familiar to fans. Offensive lineman John Leglue was with the Steelers from 2020 to 2022, and while he didn’t start many games, it seems the Steelers liked him enough to have him back.

Leglue spent last season with Arthur Smith’s Atlanta Falcons, so it isn’t surprising that he’s returned. He took to Twitter to express how happy he is to be back with the Steelers. Considering how thin their offensive line depth is, Leglue better stay ready. One more injury and he could find himself in the starting lineup.