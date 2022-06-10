Season 12, Episode 139 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the main takeaways and things we learned the last three days concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers and their mandatory minicamp.

Alex and I discuss the wide receivers and cornerbacks moving around these last three days. We focus on the wide receiver depth chart and which player might have the best shot at winning a 6th and final spot if six in total are ultimately part of the Week 1 53-man roster.

We discuss the Steelers quarterback pecking order coming out of mandatory minicamp. We also talk about an interesting comment made by Steelers running back Najee Harris from this past week.

Alex and I go over our biggest concerns coming out of minicamp and if we think outside players not currently under contract might be in the plans moving forward into the summer.

The Steelers have made a few changes and hirings when it comes to their scouting department, so Alex recaps the latest on that subject.

We talk briefly about Steelers kicker Chris Boswell and him potentially getting a new contract before Week 1 of the regular season.

We wrap up this Friday show by answering a few emails we received from listeners.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Minicamp Takeaways, Najee Harris Comments, Slot WR Talk, QB Order, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-june-10-episode-1577

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 139 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n