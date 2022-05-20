Season 12, Episode 131 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the ongoing general manager search that the Pittsburgh Steelers have been conducting and how it is now seemingly in the final stages. We discuss what that search might detail in these final stages and how things might change depending on who is chosen to replace the outgoing Kevin Colbert.

Alex and I also discuss how the Steelers entire scouting department and process might change under the new general manager as well and if head coach Mike Tomlin might have a bigger say in day-to-day operations moving forward.

There was somewhat of an update on Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick this past week, so Alex and I go over that non-news related to his possible upcoming contract extension. Alex and I also talk about what Fitzpatrick’s new extension might ultimately look like from a structure standpoint and if the Steelers need to worry about another safety becoming the highest paid at the position before they get Fitzpatrick done,

Baltimore Ravens punter Sam Koch retired on Thursday, so Alex and I discuss that news as well as the reaction to it by Tomlin.

Why is Steelers fullback Derek Watt such a divisive player this offseason? Alex and I discuss that topic. We then answer a few listener emails to close out this Friday show.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Final Stages Of Steelers GM Search, Fitzpatrick New Deal, Koch Retirement, Listener Emails & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-may-20-episode-1569

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback of two fans talking Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, and they can be sent to [email protected], and follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcast.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 131 of Season 12 now of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n