Steelers Officially Hold Second GM Interview With Andy Weidl

The Pittsburgh Steelers just wrapped up their second interview with Andy Weidl, a candidate for the team’s GM job to replace Kevin Colbert. The team officially made the announcement a short time ago.

Weidl’s second interview with the team was reported last week so this isn’t breaking news, though now we know the exact date.

Weidl currently works in the Philadelphia Eagles’ front office, officially serving as the VP of Player Personnel. But the Eagles’ staff is underdoing serious turnover for a team that hasn’t themselves made a switch at the top. Weidl is a Pittsburgh native who spent two years with the Steelers in 1998-1999. Kevin Colbert said Weidl’s internship had just one week left once Colbert was hired in 2000.

After leaving the Steelers, Weidl worked as a scout for the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before being hired by the Eagles in 2016 (a job that the Steelers’ Brandon Hunt interviewed for, too). It’s a similar path to the one Colbert had before coming (or really, returning) to Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh has interviewed or will interview six candidates a second time: Weidl, Hunt, Omar Khan, John Spytek, Ryan Cowden, and Doug Whaley. There is no word on when the team will officially announce its next GM, though Colbert’s contract runs through the end of the month. Whoever replaces him will have big shoes to fill.