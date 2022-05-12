Report: Steelers Conducting Second GM Interviews With Three More Candidates

It’s a busy week for the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are working on their second round of GM interviews as they search for Kevin Colbert’s replacement. According to a Thursday morning report by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, he says the Steelers are holding second interviews with three men: the Eagles’ Andy Weidl along with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt.

The #Steelers are bringing in #Eagles VP of player personnel Andy Weidl for a second interview for their GM job, per source. Weidl is a Pittsburgh native and got his start in the NFL there as a player personnel assistant from 1998-99. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

That makes four external candidates getting second interviews — Ryan Cowden (#Titans), John Spytek (#Bucs), former GM Doug Whaley and Weidl — along with internal candidates Omar Khan and Brandon Hunt, who also recently interviewed for a front-office job in Philadelphia. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 12, 2022

As Pelissero notes, the Steelers have now held six total GM interviews. Other than these three, the team has again talked to the Titans’ Ryan Cowden, Bucs’ John Spytek, and the XFL’s Doug Whaley, the former Bills’ GM who worked in the Steelers’ front office for a decade.

Weidl, Hunt, and Khan getting second looks doesn’t come as much of a surprise. Weidl got his NFL start with the Steelers in the late 90s and Colbert praised his resume in a recent interview. Hunt and Khan always felt like locks to get second interviews with the team.

Hunt may still be the frontrunner but his interview with the Eagles may suggest he isn’t guaranteed to replace Colbert. Weidl would also seem like a strong candidate to take over for Colbert. There’s no telling when Art Rooney II will make the decison on a hire or if the team will interview any other candidates a second time. Kevin Colbert’s contract is up at the end of the month so it would make sense for the team to replace him by then, though it isn’t a requirement.