Rookie Minicamp Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

We finally get to watch some football. The Pittsburgh Steelers will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend, today through Sunday, giving us the first chance to check out the rookie class in action. We’ll likely get to hear from several of the newest Steelers as well, which should make for an exciting couple of days. The NFL also announced the 2022 schedule last night so hope you’re all busy planning out your travel plans.

1 – What game on the Steelers’ schedule are you most looking forward to?

2 – What rookie are you most excited to see this weekend?

3 – Will the Steelers sign any of the tryout players to their 90-man roster?

4 – Are you a fan of Connor Heyward wearing #83?

5 – The Steelers have officially retired two jerseys: Joe Greene (#75) and Ernie Stautner (#70). If the team officially retired a third, which would it be?

Recap of 2022 Mother’s Day Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents evenly split between Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickens and Georgia wide receiver George Pickens as their favorite Steelers 2022 draft pick.

Question 2: Conversely, respondents named five different Steelers picks as their least favorite. Connor Heyward led the way with about a third of the vote. The two seventh round picks, linebacker Mark Robinson and quarterback Chris Oladokun tied for second. Surprisingly, second round pick George Pickens tied the two seventh rounders for second least favorite. At least one person expressed a preference for Skyy Moore. As for Heyward, folks unsure what his role will be on the roster and at least one thought he could have been signed as an undrafted free agent.

Question 3: George Pickens edged Kenny Pickett by one vote as the rookie that will be most productive in 2022. Wide receiver Calvin Austin the only other draftee to receive a vote for this question.

Question 4: Steelers Depot respondents believe only one quarterback from the 2022 draft class will earn a Pro Bowl during their career. Several folks believe Kenny Pickett will be that quarterback. Answers ranged from zero to as many as three, but the median response is just one.

Question 5: Few Steelers Depot respondents plan to attend a Steelers game in 2022. The median response was zero. A few people plan to attend one or two. But most say they either live too far away or attending games is just too expensive or a hassle.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Favorite Draft Pick Least Favorite Pick Productive Rookie Number QB Pro Bowlers Games You Attending SD Consensus Tie Pickens/Pickett Heyward Pickens 1 0 Correct Answers TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD

Our favorite and least favorite picks may change as the 2022 season progresses.