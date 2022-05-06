Mother’s Day Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the books. We know the Pittsburgh Steelers’ seven newest draft picks, including their QB of the future in Pitt’s Kenny Pickett. It’ll take some time to find out how good this class is but at least we know the names who make it up. We’ve also been busy recapping the UDFAs and Kevin Colbert’s farewell tour as Steelers’ GM.

Next week, the league will release the entire 2022 NFL schedule so we’ll know the week-by-week itinerary for Pittsburgh.

It’s also Mother’s Day Sunday so we’re wishing all the moms out there a great one.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – With the Steelers’ draft in the books, who was your favorite pick?

2 – Which selection was your least favorite?

3 – Name the Steelers’ rookie that will be the most productive in 2022?

4 – Kevin Colbert believes this draft class has five future starters. How many quality QBs will come from this class. While that’s subjective, let’s loosely define that by saying – how many QBs from this class will make at least one Pro Bowl?

5 – How many Steelers’ games do you plan to attend this year? They can be home or away.

Recap of 2022 NFL Draft Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Overall, Steelers Depot respondents are in a wait and see mode before passing judgment on Kenny Pickett’s selection. Most responses ranged from neutral to mild enthusiasm. The median response was 3.5 on a five point scale. Hope he is pegging Steelers fans happiness scale by then end of the season.

Question 2: Steelers Depot respondents heavily favored the Steelers picking a wide receiver (72%) in the second or third rounds. A couple of folks named defensive line. Georgia wide receiver George Pickens and Texas A&M defensive end DeMarvin Leal filled the bill.

Question 3: Depot respondents said safety Kyle Hamilton scared them less than facing nose tackle Jordan Davis twice a year by a five to one margin. The Steelers will face Davis in Philadelphia this season. But Hamilton will be playing for the Ravens and facing the Steelers twice a year. We’ll see who is scarier.

Question 4: 61% of respondents predicted the Steelers would make a trade on day two or three of the draft. But Pittsburgh stayed put in Kevin Colbert’s last season as general manager. Just glad the Houston Texans rejected the Steelers offer to trade up to pick 15 to acquire Kenny Pickett. Not sure what that would have cost.

Question 5: Respondents did not place too much value on Mason Rudolph if they tried to trade him right now. The median response was 6.75 so close to a seventh round pick. Several folks said he was not tradable at this time.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Pickett Happiness Scale Position Drafted Rounds 2/3 Who Scares You Less Steelers Trade Day 2/3? Rudolph Trade Value SD Consensus 3.5 WR Hamilton Yes Seventh Correct Answers TBD WR/DL TBD NO TBD

We pegged a WR selection but whiffed on Steelers trade question. The rest to be determined.