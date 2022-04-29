2022 NFL Draft Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Day One is over. A wild and crazy Thursday night saw just one quarterback taken in the first round. And that was Pitt’s Kenny Pickett, staying local after the Pittsburgh Steelers made him the 20th selection of the draft. Rounds Two and Three take place tonight with four through seven occurring throughout Saturday. So much to talk about already with a lot more to come.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – On a scale of 1-5 (1 being hate it, 5 being love it, 3 in the middle), grade the Steelers’ selection of Kenny Pickett.

2 – Name one position the team will draft tonight.

3 – The Eagles jumped the Ravens to take NT Jordan Davis. Baltimore responded by drafting S Kyle Hamilton. As a Steelers’ fan, who would you rather see twice a year: Davis or Hamilton? Meaning, which guys scares you less?

4 – Will the Steelers make any trades over the next two days?

5 – Hypothetically, if the Steelers tried to trade Mason Rudolph right now, what draft pick do you think he’s worth? If you think no team would give up any draft pick for him, respond with “nothing.”

Recap of 2022 One Week to Draft Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: The Steelers and Terrell Edmunds signed a one-year deal on April 25. However, the word was already on the street by Friday afternoon. Steelers Depot respondents got a freebie!

Question 2: Respondents believe the Steelers will select a quarterback in the first round. The only other positions respondents mentioned more than once were defensive line/edge and offensive line. Who would have guessed that Pittsburgh would have every quarterback available to select from? Nine offensive linemen selected along with six wide receivers.

Question 3: A few folks want the Steelers to trade up or down. But over 70% satisfied with staying put at 20 and selecting the best player available. Lots of trades happening in the first round. But the Steelers stayed steady at number 20.

Question 4: NFL teams will select anywhere from one to five quarterbacks in the first round according to SD respondents. That’s quite a range. But well over half and the median response believed the number was three. Nik Draft the only respondent to predict only one quarterback selected in the first round. What a crazy draft night. 2013 was the last year when only one quarterback drafted when Buffalo selected EJ Manuel. Kenny Pickett is the sixth quarterback the Steelers selected in the first round. The others are Ben Roethlisberger, Mark Malone, Terry Bradshaw, Len Dawson, and Ted Marchibroda.

Question 5: No one saw Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton falling to number 20. Nearly 60% of respondents said Hamilton’s selection in the 11-15 range. Baltimore picked Hamilton with the 14th overall pick putting him right in that 11-15 range.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Sign SS Before Draft? Position Picked in First First Round Trade? How Many QBs in First? Hamilton Selection Range SD Consensus YES QB NO 3 11-15 Correct Answers YES QB NO 1 11-15 (14)

Four of five questions correct! Impressive job by Steelers Depot respondents.