2022 Stock Watch – DB Tre Norwood – Stock Down

Player: DB Tre Norwood

Stock Value: Down

Reasoning: While the Steelers did not draft a defensive back in the 2022 NFL Draft, they did sign veteran safety Damontae Kazee soon afterward, who immediately becomes at worst the number three safety, and should be expected to play any third-safety snaps in the defense, at second-year Tre Norwood’s expense.

Looking at the layout, it’s hard to see how Tre Norwood, a seventh-round pick a year ago who showed promise, is going to get on the field much for this year’s defense, barring injuries. The Steelers did say goodbye to Joe Haden, but they brought back Ahkello Witherspoon at cornerback, and also added Levi Wallace.

That gives them a very defined, I think, top three at the position, alongside Cameron Sutton, who will be the slot defender in nickel packages, and whom I expect will be one of the two who plays outside in the ‘base’ defense as well.

So what about when they play dime? Is that when Norwood will finally get on the field? I wouldn’t bet on it. Not when they have an experienced and accomplished veteran safety with slot skills in Damontae Kazee. And I don’t think he would have been so quick to sign if he didn’t expect to play.

Norwood actually began his rookie season a year ago as the primary slot defender in the opener, which was not an ideal situation. He quickly gave way to Arthur Maulet, who also is back, and could be the number two slot defender in 2022.

But what does this ultimately say? To me, it shows that the Steelers actually have depth in the secondary. They may not have top-flight talent in the starting lineup outside of Minkah Fitzpatrick, but they have a number of defensive backs whom they believe can line up and play. That’s a good thing, because, often enough, having depth ends up being even more important than having elite starters.