The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Trade Up Scenarios, Final Draft Thoughts, Jordan Davis Discussion, Listener Emails & More

Season 12, Episode 120 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to giving our final thoughts on the 2022 NFL Draft before it gets underway Thursday night in Las Vegas, NV.

Alex and I have late discussions on if the Pittsburgh Steelers will move up in the first round to draft a quarterback this year. We also discuss if Mississippi quarterback Matt Corral could be their guy based on a conversation QB coach Mike Sullivan apparently had with David Carr of the NFL Network.

Alex has completed his entire 2022 mock draft as of Wednesday morning, so we review it in this show and especially the first round of it. We talk about players we would bang the table in the second half of the first round and beyond.

Alex and I haven’t talked a lot about Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis possibly being the Steelers first round draft pick this year, so we fix that in this show. We discuss the likelihood of Davis landing with the Baltimore Ravens and talk about how the Steelers would use him if they wind up drafting him.

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert talked a little about defensive end Stephon Tuitt recently, so we cover that tiny quote from him. We also discuss a late addition to my favorite draft player list of 2022 in this show and it’s a small school edge rusher. Alex and I also discuss platers that are easy to link to the Steelers as possible picks that would have the fan base excited if selected.

We then close out this 105-minute show by answering several listener questions we received via the e-mail machine.

