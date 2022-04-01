Season 12, Episode 110 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the latest news concerning the Pittsburgh Steelers, and that includes the recent re-signing of safety Karl Joseph on Thursday. We also talk about hoe the Steelers still could use as veteran strong safety. The market value of free agent safety Tyrann Mathieu is also discussed early in this show.

The Steelers continue to make their Pro Day rounds as March came to a close and Alex has been keeping close track. We discuss the latest spottings he has made since the Wednesday show.

Alex and I have now watched a lot more of North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell and so we give our updated thoughts on him and make a few comparisons. We discuss a few stats related to Howell and the other four main quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.

The Steelers early win total line for 2022 is 7.5 so Alex and I spend some time on that topic during this show. We also talk about Bruce Arians retiring from coaching and moving to the front office of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

As usual, we get to answering a few e-mails that we have received from listeners since the Wednesday show to close out this episode.

Direct download link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Re-signing S Karl Joseph, Pro Day Updates, Sam Howell, Win Total Line, Listener Questions & More

https://www.spreaker.com/user/10719112/terrible-podcast-2022-apr-1-episode-1547

