Steelers Select South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun With 241st Pick Of 2022 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers selected South Dakota State QB Chris Oladokun with the 241st pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, the team’s seventh-round pick and final choice of this year’s draft.

Oladokun is the second quarterback the team has selected, and sandwiches the team’s draft picks with Kenny Pickett in the first round.

Oladokun spent his 2021 season at South Dakota State after transferring from Samford. He began his career at South Florida. This past season, he threw for 25 TDs to seven interceptions. He’s also an above-average athlete, running a 4.71 at his Pro Day.

Pittsburgh showed plenty of pre-draft interest, attending his Pro Day and bringing him in for a pre-draft visit.

In our scouting report on him, we wrote:

“Overall, Oladokun is a decent quarterback prospect with a blend of physical and mental tools. His path to the NFL has been bumpy but he’s found a way to succeed through difficult circumstances. Oladokun lacks elite tools to become a starter but shows staying-power in the league with his overall game and mobility. Compares to Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, a scrappy, fairly mobile and small schooler himself.”

Check out our full report below.