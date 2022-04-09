Roethlisberger Family Offers Message Following Dwayne Haskins’ Death

We’ve already heard from many Pittsburgh Steelers’ teammates and coaches today following the tragic news of QB Dwayne Haskins’ death Saturday morning. A short time ago, retired QB Ben Roethlisberger and wife Ashley sent out this message reacting to the news.

The full message reads:

“D-Hask,

I only had the privilege to know D-Hask for a short time, but in that time I got to meet a young man that didn’t seem to ever have a bad day. “He came to work everyday with a smile on his face and energy and love in his heart. I really enjoyed his passion and love for the game and wanting to learn and be the best. His smile and zeal for life will be missed! Wish we had more time together but I will cherish the time together on this earth and the laughs we had! I’ll say it again just like I told you to your face, I still wish I could throw a ball like you!! Love ya pal. 7

To his wife Kalabrya, we want you to know that we are praying for you and with you. We don’t understand why God does what he does but we have to trust and believe in his plan. You are an amazing woman of faith and we trust you will get through this.

Love Ben and Ashley”

He also joked about still wishing he could throw the ball like Haskins could. Last year, Roethlisberger quipped Haskins could throw a ball through a car wash and the ball not get wet. He also praised Haskins’ energy and “perfect” throwing mechanics.

Haskins was set to again compete for a spot on the Steelers’ roster this summer as the team looks to replace Roethlisberger, who retired shortly after the season ended.

Pittsburgh signed Haskins after the 2020 season. He served as the team’s #3 QB all year, never appearing in a regular season game. The Steelers tendered him this offseason. He was killed in a vehicle accident Saturday morning on a Florida highway. Haskins was just 24 years old.