Pre-Draft Visit (Month) Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

The NFL draft is coming up in just a couple of weeks. While Pro Days are essentially over, the Pittsburgh Steelers and rest of the league are busy scheduling their pre-draft visits. We already know roughly half the Steelers’ list of players, which you can follow along at the link here. I’m sure we’ll add to it over the coming days and weeks.

1 – If Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and all the QBs were available at #20, who would you draft? Hamilton or a QB?

2 – Will the Pittsburgh Steelers draft a defensive lineman in this year’s draft?

3 – Should the Steelers sign a veteran WR prior to the draft?

4 – What’s the most underrated need on this Steelers’ team right now?

5 – What position on the Steelers’ roster currently has the most amount of depth?

Recap of 2022 First April Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: Steelers Depot respondents prefer the Steelers re-signing safety Terrell Edmunds over an outsider. A clear 75% majority supported Edmunds. However, Tyrann Mathieu received a lot of mentions and remains a free agent.

Question 2: An even larger 79.2% majority foresaw that Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert attending another Pro Day this week. Some thought that only Mike Tomlin would attend. But both Tomlin and Colbert attended the LSU Pro Day on Wednesday. Wonderful job!

Question 3: Over 58% would sign wide receiver Jarvis Landry if the contract averaged under $9 million per year. Landry was scheduled to earn $15 million in 2022 if the Browns retained him. I saw one article that reported the Packers pursued Landry, but he was asking for $20 million per year. He’s still a free agent. I’d snag him for $9 million a year to fill a big hole.

Question 4: 67% of Depot respondents do not want the Steelers to trade up for a quarterback in the draft. Among the minority, most wanted to go no higher than 11-19 with half that group saying 15 or above. We’ll see. The Steelers are certainly sniffing all the top quarterbacks. All are coming to Pittsburgh for pre-draft visits.

Question 5: Depot respondents would not accept a team offering their 2022 and 2023 third round draft picks for the Steelers first round pick. Over 83% said no way, Jose! But comments indicated that some positions softening if the team sweetened the deal with a second selection instead of a third. Or two seconds.

