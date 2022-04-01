First April Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday and I hope yinz are doing well.

Welcome to the NFL Draft…month. The 2022 draft will take place late this month, the last marquee offseason event and final best chance for the Pittsburgh Steelers to construct their roster. In the meantime, we’ve continued to follow the Steelers on the Pro Day trail, which will begin to wind down this upcoming week. We’re also churning out several draft profiles each day in the hopes of ending draft season with roughly 200 of them. Pittsburgh also made some moves in free agency this week, signing LB Genard Avery and bringing back S Karl Joseph.

Hope you all have a great weekend and that you enjoyed following our continued coverage. I thank you for visiting the site and we appreciate all of your great feedback. As always, we have five Friday night questions for you to answer.

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Would you rather the Steelers re-sign SS Terrell Edmunds or bring in a true outsider?

2 – Will Mike Tomlin and/or Kevin Colbert attend any more Pro Days this upcoming week?

3 – If you could sign Jarvis Landry for under $9 million per season, would you?

4 – What is the highest you’d be comfortable seeing the Steelers trade up for a QB in the draft: top five, top ten, between 11-19, or not at all?

5 – If a team offered you a 2022 third round pick and 2023 third round pick to move down and out of the first round, would you accept that deal?

Recap of 2022 Post QB Pro Day Weekend Friday Night 5 Questions

Question 1: 59% of Steelers Depot respondents took the UNDER on the Steelers drafting a quarterback in the first round. The majority must believe that the Steelers ended their search for a 2022 quarterback with Mitch Trubisky signing as a free agent.

Question 2: Respondents named five quarterbacks they prefer the Steelers draft in 2022. Malik Willis edged out Desmond Ridder by one vote. Kenny Pickett in third two votes behind the leader. Matt Corral and Sam Howell each got votes. A couple of folks said the Steelers should not draft a quarterback.

Question 3: Mike Tomlin missed the UNC Pro Day due to the owner’s meeting. However, Kevin Colbert attended with a bevy of Steelers staff to see quarterback Sam Howell. All but one respondent predicted that at least one of them attending. However, several folks said both would be there.

Question 4: Safety was the overwhelming position folks believed the Steelers needed to address in free agency. The urgency is that Terrell Edmunds remains unsigned. Wide receiver a distant second but likely rises to the top if Edmunds does re-sign.

Question 5: All but one respondent believe Tyrann Mathieu remains unsigned by the Steelers by the time you read this. As I type this, the Honey Badger remains a free agent.

Here are the consensus responses of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers: