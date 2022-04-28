Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Depot Mock Drafts

STEELERS DEPOT MOCK DRAFTS

Steelers Depot contributors posted various versions of their mock drafts since February. Here, I’ve consolidated the latest versions of eight contributors.

The Steelers have seven picks in 2022 but either a trade up or down could affect that number on draft day.

Here are the Steelers Depot Mock Drafts:

RD Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Josh Carney Scott Pavelle 1 Malik Willis QB

Liberty Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati Desmond Ridder QB

Cincinnati Malik Willis QB

Liberty 2 George Pickens WR Georgia Nick Cross S

Maryland Quay Walker ILB

Georgia Jaquan Brisker S

Penn State 3 Nick Cross S

Maryland Marcus Jones CB

Houston Marcus Jones CB

Houston Marcus Jones CB

Houston 4 Jeffrey Gunter OLB Coastal Carolina Justyn Ross WR

Clemson Danny Gray WR

SMU Bo Melton WR Rutgers 6 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Ty Chandler RB

North Carolina Jeremiah Moon Edge Florida 7 Jayden Peevy DE

Texas A&M Leddie Brown RB West Virginia Joey Blount S

Virginia Devin Cochran OT Georgia Tech 7 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State Chris Oladokun QB South Dakota State Andrew Stueber OL

Michigan Deven Thompkins WR Utah State

RD Jonathan Heitritter Tom Mead Andrew Shaver Tyler Wise 1 Malik Willis QB

Liberty Desmond Ritter QB Cincinnati Tyler Linderbaum C

Iowa Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati 2 Skyy Moore WR

Western Michigan Jaquan Brisker S

Penn State Carson Strong QB Nevada Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 3 Nick Cross S

Maryland Alec Pierce WR

Cincinnati Khalil Shakir WR Boise State Nick Cross S

Maryland 4 DeAngelo Malone Edge

Western Kentucky Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama Akayleb Evans CB Missouri Max Mitchell OT Louisiana-Lafayette 6 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Smoke Monday S

Auburn Neil Farrell NT

LSU 7 Cobie Durant CB

South Carolina State Andrew Stueber OL Michigan Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Isiah Pacheco RB

Rutgers 7 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State Ellis Brooks LB

Penn State Mark Robinson LB

Ole Miss Aiy Fayad Edge

Western Michigan

CONCLUSION

The mock drafts included 29 offensive and 27 defensive players. Seven of eight mock drafts show a quarterback selected in first round. Two different quarterbacks named: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder. But Andrew Shaver boldly picks center Tyler Linderbaum going in the first. Then he shows Carson Strong picked in second round. Presumably, all predict Kenny Pickett to be out of reach. Alex Kozora brazenly picks two quarterbacks.

Wide receiver and safety are also included on all eight mock drafts. Cornerback on seven of eight drafts. Unsurprisingly, seven mock drafts included offensive or defensive line. That’s if you don’t include edge defenders. Then it’s all eight.

Soon enough, we’ll find out who the Pittsburgh Steelers draft over the next three days. Who will have bragging rights among the Steelers Depot contributors?

