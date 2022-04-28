Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Depot Mock Drafts

STEELERS DEPOT MOCK DRAFTS
Steelers Depot contributors posted various versions of their mock drafts since February. Here, I’ve consolidated the latest versions of eight contributors.
The Steelers have seven picks in 2022 but either a trade up or down could affect that number on draft day.
DRAFT TABLE
Here are the Steelers Depot Mock Drafts:
|RD
|Dave Bryan
|Alex Kozora
|Josh Carney
|Scott Pavelle
|1
|Malik Willis QB
Liberty
|Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
|Desmond Ridder QB
Cincinnati
|Malik Willis QB
Liberty
|2
|George Pickens WR Georgia
|Nick Cross S
Maryland
|Quay Walker ILB
Georgia
|Jaquan Brisker S
Penn State
|3
|Nick Cross S
Maryland
|Marcus Jones CB
Houston
|Marcus Jones CB
Houston
|Marcus Jones CB
Houston
|4
|Jeffrey Gunter OLB Coastal Carolina
|Justyn Ross WR
Clemson
|Danny Gray WR
SMU
|
|6
|Mario Goodrich CB Clemson
|Eric Johnson DL Missouri State
|Ty Chandler RB
North Carolina
|
|7
|Jayden Peevy DE
Texas A&M
|Leddie Brown RB West Virginia
|Joey Blount S
Virginia
|
|7
|Connor Heyward FB Michigan State
|Chris Oladokun QB South Dakota State
|Andrew Stueber OL
Michigan
|
|RD
|Jonathan Heitritter
|Tom Mead
|Andrew Shaver
|Tyler Wise
|1
|Malik Willis QB
Liberty
|Desmond Ritter QB Cincinnati
|Tyler Linderbaum C
Iowa
|Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
|2
|Skyy Moore WR
Western Michigan
|Jaquan Brisker S
Penn State
|Carson Strong QB Nevada
|Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
|3
|Nick Cross S
Maryland
|Alec Pierce WR
Cincinnati
|Khalil Shakir WR Boise State
|Nick Cross S
Maryland
|4
|DeAngelo Malone Edge
Western Kentucky
|Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama
|Akayleb Evans CB Missouri
|Max Mitchell OT Louisiana-Lafayette
|6
|Hassan Haskins RB Michigan
|Eric Johnson DL Missouri State
|Smoke Monday S
Auburn
|Neil Farrell NT
LSU
|7
|Cobie Durant CB
South Carolina State
|Andrew Stueber OL Michigan
|Eric Johnson DL Missouri State
|Isiah Pacheco RB
Rutgers
|7
|Connor Heyward FB Michigan State
|Ellis Brooks LB
Penn State
|Mark Robinson LB
Ole Miss
|Aiy Fayad Edge
Western Michigan
CONCLUSION
The mock drafts included 29 offensive and 27 defensive players. Seven of eight mock drafts show a quarterback selected in first round. Two different quarterbacks named: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder. But Andrew Shaver boldly picks center Tyler Linderbaum going in the first. Then he shows Carson Strong picked in second round. Presumably, all predict Kenny Pickett to be out of reach. Alex Kozora brazenly picks two quarterbacks.
Wide receiver and safety are also included on all eight mock drafts. Cornerback on seven of eight drafts. Unsurprisingly, seven mock drafts included offensive or defensive line. That’s if you don’t include edge defenders. Then it’s all eight.
Soon enough, we’ll find out who the Pittsburgh Steelers draft over the next three days. Who will have bragging rights among the Steelers Depot contributors?
