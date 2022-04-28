NFL Draft

Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: 2022 Depot Mock Drafts

Steelers NFL Draft logos

STEELERS DEPOT MOCK DRAFTS

Steelers Depot contributors posted various versions of their mock drafts since February. Here, I’ve consolidated the latest versions of eight contributors.

The Steelers have seven picks in 2022 but either a trade up or down could affect that number on draft day.

DRAFT TABLE

Here are the Steelers Depot Mock Drafts:

RD Dave Bryan Alex Kozora Josh Carney Scott Pavelle
1 Malik Willis QB
Liberty		 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati Desmond Ridder QB
Cincinnati		 Malik Willis QB
Liberty
2 George Pickens WR Georgia Nick Cross S
Maryland		 Quay Walker ILB
Georgia		 Jaquan Brisker S
Penn State
3 Nick Cross S
Maryland		 Marcus Jones CB
Houston		 Marcus Jones CB
Houston		 Marcus Jones CB
Houston
4 Jeffrey Gunter OLB Coastal Carolina Justyn Ross WR
Clemson		 Danny Gray WR
SMU
Bo Melton WR Rutgers
6 Mario Goodrich CB Clemson Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Ty Chandler RB
North Carolina
Jeremiah Moon Edge Florida
7 Jayden Peevy DE
Texas A&M		 Leddie Brown RB West Virginia Joey Blount S
Virginia
Devin Cochran OT Georgia Tech
7 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State Chris Oladokun QB South Dakota State Andrew Stueber OL
Michigan
Deven Thompkins WR Utah State

 

RD Jonathan Heitritter Tom Mead Andrew Shaver Tyler Wise
1 Malik Willis QB
Liberty		 Desmond Ritter QB Cincinnati Tyler Linderbaum C
Iowa		 Desmond Ridder QB Cincinnati
2 Skyy Moore WR
Western Michigan		 Jaquan Brisker S
Penn State		 Carson Strong QB Nevada Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
3 Nick Cross S
Maryland		 Alec Pierce WR
Cincinnati		 Khalil Shakir WR Boise State Nick Cross S
Maryland
4 DeAngelo Malone Edge
Western Kentucky		 Jalyn Armour-Davis CB Alabama Akayleb Evans CB Missouri Max Mitchell OT Louisiana-Lafayette
6 Hassan Haskins RB Michigan Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Smoke Monday S
Auburn		 Neil Farrell NT
LSU
7 Cobie Durant CB
South Carolina State		 Andrew Stueber OL Michigan Eric Johnson DL Missouri State Isiah Pacheco RB
Rutgers
7 Connor Heyward FB Michigan State Ellis Brooks LB
Penn State		 Mark Robinson LB
Ole Miss		 Aiy Fayad Edge
Western Michigan

 

CONCLUSION

The mock drafts included 29 offensive and 27 defensive players. Seven of eight mock drafts show a quarterback selected in first round. Two different quarterbacks named: Malik Willis or Desmond Ridder. But Andrew Shaver boldly picks center Tyler Linderbaum going in the first. Then he shows Carson Strong picked in second round. Presumably, all predict Kenny Pickett to be out of reach. Alex Kozora brazenly picks two quarterbacks.

Wide receiver and safety are also included on all eight mock drafts. Cornerback on seven of eight drafts. Unsurprisingly, seven mock drafts included offensive or defensive line. That’s if you don’t include edge defenders. Then it’s all eight.

Soon enough, we’ll find out who the Pittsburgh Steelers draft over the next three days. Who will have bragging rights among the Steelers Depot contributors?

YOUR MUSIC SELECTION

I always like to include a bit of music. What else but Bragging Rights by Lil Poppa?

