Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 422)

Welcome to something new on Steelers Depot: The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora and Dave Bryan telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to the The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 422, a submitted take from our very own Josh Carney talks about new Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens battling back from injury to return to the field and how it matters to the organization more than people realize.
