The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers WR Room Overview, Potential Trade Targets, Mason McCormick Tape & More

Season 14, Episode 129 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday episode, Alex Kozora and I get right to talking about the ever-dwindling list of free agent wide receivers now available on the heels of recent signings around the NFL.

We then look at the state of the wide receiver depth chart that the Pittsburgh Steelers currently have and debate if that group is still one significant player short.

Are the Steelers still attempting to maybe trade for a wide receiver? If they are, who would their trade targets be and why? We get into that discussion in the middle of this show.

There are a few more Steelers rookie minicamp invites to discuss in this show, so we do just that. Additionally, we discuss the official jersey numbers that have been announced for the members of the 2024 draft class.

Alex and I briefly discuss what he saw on tape when it comes to the Steelers fourth round draft pick this year, OG Mason McCormick. We also talk a little bit about another one of the team’s seven draft picks this year, ILB Payton Wilson.

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown had some things to say concerning his old team during a recent interview with Jason Whitlock on his show, so we quickly recap those talking points.

I update the cash spending of the Steelers now that the draft is over with. We discuss where more cash might be spent moving forwards into the offseason.

Several other minor topics not noted are also discussed in this 87-minute episode and we end it all by answering several emails we have received from listeners.

