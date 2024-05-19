Kaboly: James Daniels’ Contract Situation Could Tell What Steelers Think Of Mason McCormick

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not negotiate contracts once a season begins, which means we have a little over three months to see what the team does with some of the players entering the final year of their contract. RB Najee Harris, TE Pat Freiermuth, and OG James Daniels are the biggest names on that list. Given that the Steelers declined Harris’ fifth-year option, he will likely hit free agency next March. It seems likely that the Steelers will try to extend Freiermuth. So that leaves Daniels as the biggest question mark at the moment.

He signed a three-year deal prior to the 2022 season and has been a steady force on the offensive line. The deal was for just under $9 million average annual value, and at 26 years old he is likely to fetch a similar amount or slightly higher in his next contract. If the Steelers do extend him, it would have to come in the next few months. If they don’t, it could tell us something about 2024 fourth-round pick Mason McCormick.

Mark Kaboly, The Athletic’s Steelers insider, appeared on 93.7 The Fan’s The PM Team on Friday and was asked if McCormick could push Daniels for the starting job at right guard.

“Put it this way. If he does, we’ll find out by the start of the season because if they see something that they really like here in the OTAs, in the training camp, and then in the preseason, they don’t approach James Daniels for an extension,” Kaboly said. “You’re like, ‘Okay, we got a guy waiting in the wings here who can maybe play this year. A guy who can maybe take over long term here. So we’re not gonna look at James Daniels.’…I don’t think he’ll push him this year, but I think we’ll be able to tell if they think he’s a long-term starter by what they do with James Daniels.”

Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora has noted that McCormick has a lot of work to do with his feet to make the transition to the NFL level. It doesn’t sound like he is the type of player who is going to push for a starting job right away.

“While McCormick tested as a fantastic athlete, it didn’t carry over to his tape. He has foot speed and it’d be unfair to call him a lumberer, but he struggled to hit moving targets and redirect at the second level off combo blocks. Something he’ll do plenty of in Arthur Smith’s system. I can see plenty of preseason struggles and inconsistency with McCormick’s game.”

But if the Steelers like how quickly he is progressing and like other parts of his game enough, it could prevent them from offering Daniels another contract with nine to ten million per year in new money. They are going to have plenty of extension decisions to make along the offensive line over the next few years. Isaac Seumalo will be in a similar situation next offseason, albeit at 31 years old, and they have three offensive linemen on rookie deals who will be due for an extension in 2026 and 2027.

Steelers GM Omar Khan did say that McCormick was a guy they had really high on their board in one of his press conferences following the draft. That doesn’t sound like a guy they just view as an interior depth player long term, but OTAs, training camp, the preseason, and Daniels’ contract situation will offer up more information in that regard.