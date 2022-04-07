ESPN Lists QB, S, T, iOL As Steelers’ Biggest Draft Needs

While the Pittsburgh Steelers have been able to utilize outside free agency in order to address a number of holes on their roster, the reality is that they still have plenty left to fill weeks out from the 2022 NFL Draft. Some of them are more significant than others.

Some of the means by which they addressed holes in their roster amount to half-measures, temporary solutions that are unlikely to develop into long-term answers. The signing of quarterback Mitch Trubisky would headline that category.

Recently, ESPN ran an Insider article breaking down the most significant remaining needs for each team heading into the 2022 NFL Draft. For the Steelers, their listed needs were at quarterback, safety, and both offensive tackle and the interior offensive line. Jordan Reid writes:

The Steelers so far have had a smart and selective offseason, and they have been calculated with how they’ve spent money. After adding QB Mitch Trubisky and interior offensive lineman James Daniels in free agency, there are many directions the team could go in the draft.

For Pittsburgh, continuing to bolster the offensive line or drafting its next quarterback with the No. 20 pick are potential options on the table. Mike Tomlin has been seen on the pro day circuit often this offseason, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise if the Steelers do elect to trade up so they can get their quarterback of choice.

While one or two crackpots out there might choose to believe that it’s all one big, elaborate smokescreen—with little to gain—the Steelers have not been shy about broadcasting their very apparent interest in the top quarterbacks of this draft class.

They have seized virtually every opportunity available to them this offseason to get to know the likes of Malik Willis, Sam Howell, and Kenny Pickett, the latter of whom, of course, they already have a relationship since he is from Pitt. This week marks their pre-draft visits to the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

Safety is an obvious hole that should be addressed relatively soon. They reportedly have an offer on the table for Terrell Edmunds to return, but have also been connected with free agent Tyrann Mathieu, who has been down in Louisiana, a trip that included a business meeting with the New Orleans Saints, but with no contract signed.

As for the offensive line, they certainly have a need at offensive tackle, whether as a starter or depth. They could certainly draft a tackle that is more talented than the two starters they currently have, though it’s not guaranteed he would start right away.

Pittsburgh added two interior linemen in free agency, but even assuming both of them start, the third interior starting position remains somewhat unstable. There figures to be an open competition, and it’s not assured that whoever wins the competition will deliver above-the-line play.