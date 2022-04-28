‘Content With Where I’m At,’ Ben Roethlisberger Says He Won’t Be Pulling A Tom Brady In Retirement

Nearly five months after hanging up his helmet and cleats for the final time in a spectacular 18-year career, former Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback and future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger is not eyeing any sort of comeback.

Appearing on the 102.5 WDVE morning show with Randy Baumann Thursday ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, Roethlisberger touched on a number of topics, including whom he thinks the Steelers will take in the first round, and the awkward hugs with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

Late in the interview though, Baumann hit Roethlisberger with the comeback question, citing Tom Brady. Roethlisberger shut down any talk of a comeback though, stating he’s content where he’s at in life.

“Well, I tell you what, first off, my Coach and GM don’t want me back,” Roethlisberger said, according to audio via iHeart radio. “Second of all, I’m pretty content with where I’m at. Being a bus driver, making lunches in the morning, that’s pretty good job.”

There you have it.

The first part of Roethlisberger’s answer is pretty stark, as it’s hard to believe that Kevin Colbert and Mike Tomlin wouldn’t want the future Hall of Famer back, assuming health and his being able to play at a reasonable level again. Of course, Pittsburgh has already moved on with the signing of Mitchell Trubisky, and appears poised to draft a quarterback in the first round Thursday night.

That hasn’t stopped teammates from reaching out to Roethlisberger, especially second-year tight end Pat Freiermuth, who established a bond with the veteran quarterback during his rookie season.

“I still talk to a lot of the guys and they keep asking me if I’m sure I’m not coming back,” Roethlisberger said. “Pat sent me a picture of my locker, like empty, with like cry face. Like, are you sure?”

So far, enjoying the life of a stay-at-home Dad has had its perks for Roethlisberger, who enjoys being the bus driver before and after school, and whipping up lunches before loading into the car. That sure beats taking a beating weekly in the NFL at nearly 40 years old.