Film Room: Russell Wilson’s Effective Play-Action Is Game-Changer For Steelers’ Offense

Of all the value QB Russell Wilson brought the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense-more autonomy, a prettier deep ball-the biggest asset was play-action. A staple under Arthur Smith at every stop, the Steelers have been using the heck out of it. It was a refreshing change given how consistent Pittsburgh had been in lacking play-action through Ben Roethlisberger’s final years and the first two years since his retirement.

But through the first six weeks, Pittsburgh was miserable in play-action. In fact, they were getting far worse results using it than when they dropped straight back. It’s a topic we’ve had an eye on throughout the season and a red flag for this offense.

That changed with Russell Wilson last night. It was just one game, and those sample sizes can be dangerous. But in the stats and the tape, it was a night-and-day difference.

Pro Football Focus broke down Wilson’s effectiveness off play-action, charting him finishing 10-of-13 for 161 yards, one touchdown, and no interceptions. Let’s compare that to Fields’ first six weeks based on the weekly charting our Tom Mead diligently does.

Below are the two quarterback’s numbers when using play-action.

Justin Fields Play-Action Russell Wilson Play-Action Completion % 66 76.9 YPA 5.0 12.4 TDs 0 1 QB Rating 77.8 101.3 Sacks 6 1

A big change. Wilson had a better completion percentage, more than doubled Fields’ YPA, threw the only touchdown Pittsburgh has off a play-fake this season, and has a remarkably better passer rating. The scrambles weren’t there, and it’s worth noting Fields has 34 yards on play-action scrambles this season, but that doesn’t come close to matching what Wilson did last night.

Not all of it was heaving moonballs downfield. Some of it was staple stuff for Pittsburgh’s offense. All four of TE Darnell Washington’s catches came off boot-action, the same flat/crosser/corner concept the team uses more than anything else. But they were effective fakes that sold run and got Washington open in the flat for easy, rhythmic completions, including his first of the game for 15 yards. Here’s all four.

There was another to TE, Pat Freiermuth, that picked up 30 with some great run-after and blocks along the way. But Wilson also took downfield shots off it, hitting WR George Pickens for 44 yards and WR Calvin Austin III for 36 yards throughout the game. Deep drops that sucked the defense in and created opportunities downfield.

Below is a comparison of just two of their fakes, Fields and Wilson. You can see Wilson sells with a more committed fake, really simulating the handoff, as opposed to Fields’ half-hearted showing that did little to key defenses to a run.

In Fields’ examples, those plays ended with a scramble and incomplete checkdown. On Wilson’s, he completed both passes for 80 yards.

I will say that on the touchdown, Wilson was credited with a play-fake; it was the most generous grading from PFF of all. On Wilson’s touchdown to George Pickens, RB Jaylen Warren put his hands out like he was going to take the ball, but there was no attempt from Wilson to hand it to him, nor do I think the play-call even asked for it.

Still, even removing that, it’s obvious Pittsburgh was much more effective with play-action under Wilson than under Fields. Given this is such a staple of Smith’s offense—they’re No. 1 in combined run and play-action rate—they need to excel here. Wilson does, and that changes the offense in itself.