Ask Alex: Steelers Mailbag

Welcome back to your Pittsburgh Steelers’ mailbag. And a happy Opening Day for all you baseball fans out there. As always, we’re here for the next hour to answer whatever is on your mind.

To your questions!

ÄB:

Hey Alex,

Has KC ever traded up in the draft prior to the draft? Or has he only done it while the draft was going on?

Alex: Nope. They’ve all occurred during the draft. Which makes the most amount of sense. Don’t trade up until you know how the board looks and you know exactly what you have to do in order to get your guy. Only three first round trade-ups for Troy, Holmes, and Bush. All occurring during the draft.

Vance Mac: Planning to head to Latrobe this year?

Alex: Absolutely. I’ll be wherever camp is at. But I hope and really think it’ll be back in Latrobe now that the NFL’s COVID protocols have gone away. Of course, nothing is done until it’s done so we won’t know for sure for a few months.

Andy N: Hi Alex. Any thoughts on possible outbound trades for extra draft capital?

Alex: What do you mean? Trading down, trading players, something else? I’m generally not opposed to moving down. I like extra picks, extra darts to throw at the board because hitting on picks is sort of a volume game. More picks = more chances to get it right. I’m smart enough to recognize how dumb I am and how hard it is to hit in the draft. You hit in the first round 75% of the time and you’re an all-time great GM. And from there on out, hitting on like, half your other picks is considered pretty good. More picks means more options.

Will the Steelers do it? Not in Round One. From there, we’ll see. It wouldn’t be the worst idea given their lack of Day Three draft capital but it really just depends on the board and the offers. I would not be willing to trade any player in this draft.

CP72: AK,

What do you think realistic expectations are this year for Dan Moore? It’s encouraging he was better as the season went on.

Alex: Basically that he picks up where he left off from last year and builds upon the back half of the season, as you mentioned. I don’t know how to better quantify that in terms of becoming a “top 15 left tackle” or something like that but you’ll want him to just look like – and better – as he did to close out the year. Give Myles Garrett a better fight, work on anchoring and stalling out bull/power rushes, and probably cut the number of sacks allowed from the eight he gave up last year to in that 4-5 range in 2022. That’s a loose expectation.