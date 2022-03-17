Trubisky Excited About Fit In Canada’s Offense

The Steelers offseason started off nicely, including the signing of quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada was a main source of criticism during the 2021 season. His West Coast-style offense will now be headed by a guy who fits that system in 2022, likely Trubisky. The newly-signed quarterback talked about the fit of his game in Canada’s offense with media on Thursday.

“I did a bunch of research on coach Canada and what he’s done with the RPOs, play actions, and things of that nature,” Trubisky said via his introductory press conference from the Steelers’ YouTube page. “I did a lot of research beforehand talking to friends of mine and guys who have been here before. I’ve gotten great reviews on the coaching staff and the players here, and they feel like my skill set and what we’re trying to do here would just match up really great.”

Canada historically prefers to run a lot of RPOs from his playbook. With Ben Roethlisberger at the helm, that was virtually impossible to do. The offense’s upside was limited from Day 1 with not having a mobile quarterback.

Now that Canada has just that, the offense will open up a bit more. That doesn’t necessarily always lead to success, but it creates room for optimism.

”I’m excited to learn a new offense and get with coach Canada and coach Sullivan, and see what we can do on offense here.”

Trubisky was clear about Canada’s offense being a fit to his game. Along with the rich tradition and coach Mike Tomlin, it was a deciding factor to where he signed.

Trubisky is more of a mobile quarterback than he gets credit for. He racked up a career-high 421 rushing yards and 3 TDs in 2018. Josh Allen discussed this recently, quoted saying, “The dude is an athlete. I don’t think people really understand that.”

It’s that time of the year where football is around the corner. Until then, it’s all speculative as to how well Trubisky will perform in black and gold.