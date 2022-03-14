Report: Steelers Signing QB Mitchell Trubisky

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing QB Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal, according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The #Steelers have reached agreement on a two-year deal with QB Mitchell Trubisky, sources say. The former No. 2 overall pick heads to Pittsburgh as the expected starter in place of the retired Ben Roethlisberger. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 14, 2022

Trubisky has been rumored as high on the Steelers’ radar for weeks now. Terms of the deal weren’t announced beyond the length of the contract. As his tweet notes, Trubisky is expected to be the Steelers’ starter ahead of Mason Rudolph this year.

Trubisky, a former first round pick of the Bears, spent 2021 with the Buffalo Bills as Josh Allen’s backup.

Over his career, 50 starts in 57 total games, Trubisky has thrown 64 touchdowns to 38 interceptions and completed just over 64% of his passes. His time in Chicago was turbulent. While he posted a winning record, his play was inconsistent. He’ll bring mobility to the Steelers’ QB room, something the team talked about all last year and throughout the offseason.

Trubisky reportedly was going to be greeted by a sizeable market this offseason. It’s unclear what other teams were involved but the New York Giants were reportedly angling for him, a chance to reunite with former Bills’ OC Brian Daboll, now the Giants’ head coach. But Pittsburgh seemed to be the best opportunity for him to start, which he is expected to do.

In fact, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Trubisky’s decision came down to the Giants and Steelers.

Mitchell Trubisky's decision came down to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Giants. He was looking for the best chance to get back on the field as a starter and win games. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 14, 2022

Trubisky tweeted Adam Schefter to react to the signing.

Text from Steelers’ QB-to-be Mitch Trubisky: pic.twitter.com/IjWQGGDfCs — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

“They have built one of the best rosters in football and I can’t wait to contribute and help this team continue their success,” he wrote.

The Steelers may still pursue a QB in the draft, too, if they want an even longer-term option.

