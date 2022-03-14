Report: CB Ahkello Witherspoon To Soon Re-Sign With Steelers; SS Terrell Edmunds To Test Market

With the legal tampering period beginning in minutes and the official start of the new league year 48 hours away, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ free agent market is beginning to take shape. According to a tweet-port from NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, CB Ahkello Witherspoon will “soon” re-sign with the team while SS Terrell Edmunds is expected to at least weigh his options and test the free agent market.

Here is what she tweeted a short time ago.

I’m told the #Steelers should be resigning CB Akhello Witherspoon soon. S Terrell Edmunds is rightly testing the market. We know CB Cam Sutton can play slot. So you prob need an outside CB, another S (to start w/ Minkah), an ILB (to start w/ Bush). Rank importance, Steelers fans. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 14, 2022

Witherspoon, who was acquired for a 2023 5th round pick, was inactive for a few games to start the season, but then when injuries pressed him into playing time, he delivered. He actually led the team with 3 interceptions, including two in a near-comeback loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

With Witherspoon locked up, Kinkhabwala also let it be known that safety Terrell Edmunds will be actively testing the market to gauge his market.

She then asked Steeler fans to rank some of their remaining needs in order of importance. Another outside corner to start with Witherspoon, with the jury out on Joe Haden’s return, and Cam Sutton seemingly better-suited for a slot role? Another inside linebacker to pair with Devin Bush, with Joe Schobert a likely cap casualty? And back to Edmunds, which potentially creates a hole at safety alongside Minkah Fitzpatrick? It’ll be interesting to see the avenues the front office takes to try and fill some of these holes, but let me know your thoughts in the comments below regarding these vital positions of need.