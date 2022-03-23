Mike Tomlin Attending Ole Miss Pro Day (Update: Colbert Too)

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB tour continues. Despite being regulars at Ohio State’s Pro Day, Mike Tomlin has made the trip south to Oxford, Mississippi to attend Ole Miss’ Pro Day. One highlighted by quarterback Matt Corral. That’s according to NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe.

Rhule, Tomlin, McCarthy, Smith among the @NFL head coaches at Mississippi pro day today, per @CameronWolfe on @nflnetwork. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) March 23, 2022

Currently, there’s no word if GM Kevin Colbert is joining him, but we’ll update this post if he is. It’s certainly logical Colbert would also show up.

Update: Colbert (and Brandon Hunt) are also there. OC Matt Canada and Player Personnel Coordinator Dan Rooney Jr. is also in attendance, meaning the Steelers have sent the house.

Matt Corral (6’1 1/2, 215 pounds) will to throw at pro day in an hour. Panthers (Scott Fitterer, Matt Rhule), Falcons (Terry Fontenot, Arthur Smith) Steelers (Mike Tomlin, Kevin Colbert) among QB-needy teams deep here. Titans OC Todd Downing, Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy also here. https://t.co/kJW63bmmR7 — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) March 23, 2022

Corral is the one quarterback Tomlin hasn’t seen throw in-person so it makes sense for him to attend. An underclassman who hadn’t graduated, Corral wasn’t eligible for the Senior Bowl and an injury suffered in this year’s bowl game led him to decide against throwing at the Combine.

Last season, Corral threw for over 3300 yards with 20 touchdowns to just five interceptions, greatly improving upon his TD:INT ratio from 2020 (29 TDs, 14 INTs). He’s regarded as a tough player who battled through injuries to both his ankles as he led the Runnin’ Rebels to a ten-win season.

In our player profile on him, our Jonathan Heitritter wrote:

“Corral would best be served going to a spread/West Coast offense that utilizes RPOs and quick hitters where he can make quick reads and get the ball out quickly while still having the ability to attack defenses down the field. Offensive systems like San Francisco and New Orleans can maximize his strengths as a passer with their respective schemes. Matt Canada’s offense in Pittsburgh could also be a logical fit given the pre-snap motions and RPOs they want to run, but the lack of projection could be an issue for a player of Corral’s stature. All said, Corral has the arm talent, mobility, and football character as a leader to make him a potential long-term solution at QB and a likely high draft selection.”

And gave him a Round Two grade.

Corral will be one of several quarterbacks in play for the Steelers now that this Pro Day box has been checked, so far joining Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis. Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder will throw tomorrow while North Carolina’s Sam Howell is scheduled to workout on Monday.

